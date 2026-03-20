Five Prominent Leaders Join Asom Gana Parishad in Guwahati Ceremony

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Five individuals, including former student leaders, political figures and a legal professional, formally joined the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) at a programme held at the party’s headquarters in Ambari.

Those who joined the party include former student leader and Chief Executive Member of the Kamatapur Autonomous Council (KAC), Jibesh Rai; youth leader from Naoboicha, Basanta Das; Morigaon-based advocate Khalilur Rahman; Congress leader from Hojai district Shahabuddin Mazumdar; and district council member from Congress from Binnakandi, Shabnam Sultana Mazumdar.

The induction programme was attended by the party’s Working President, Keshab Mahanta, who welcomed the new entrants and extended his best wishes.

Members of the central committee of the party, along with representatives from its affiliated organizations, were also present on the occasion.

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