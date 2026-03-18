Assam Elections 2026: AGP to Contest 26 Seats, BPF 11, Says CM Sarma

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, who is holding marathon meetings with the BJP high command to give the final touches to the party’s list of candidates for Assam, said that the AGP will fight for 26 seats and the BPF for 11. He said that the BJP would give preference to new faces and women while giving party tickets. Two or three sitting MLAs may not get tickets due to the realignment of their constituencies, he said.

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