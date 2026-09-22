Five Youths Arrested for Alleged Vandalism at New City Dhaba Near Zubeen Khetra on Zubeen Divas

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Sonapur Police arrested five youths in connection with the alleged vandalism at New City Dhaba near Zubeen Khetra on the night of September 19, when Assam observed Zubeen Divas.

The arrested persons were identified as Narottam Pegu, Ranoj Doley, Arun Doley, Jitu Doley and Nilkantha Pegu. Police said four of them were from Majuli and the fifth from Lakhimpur. All five were arrested from Guwahati.

The arrests followed an alleged disturbance involving more than 100 youths after the liquor outlet at the dhaba was closed. The outlet was reportedly scheduled to operate until around 10 pm but the management shut it at about 9 pm, citing the situation at the spot and police directions on closing time.

The closure reportedly angered a group of youths, who demanded that the outlet be reopened. The situation subsequently escalated, with the group allegedly vandalising parts of the dhaba and causing a disturbance on the premises.

New City Dhaba is located around 300 metres from Zubeen Khetra, where large crowds had gathered on Zubeen Divas to mark the singer's death anniversary. Sonapur Police later reached the spot and reportedly used a lathi-charge to control the situation.

Police have arrested the five youths in connection with the alleged vandalism, while further investigation into the incident was underway.

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