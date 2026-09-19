Massive Traffic Congestion Reported on Routes to Zubeen Khetra

Guwahati: Today, massive traffic congestion was reported in Sonapur as thousands of fans and admirers continued to head towards Zubeen Khetra to pay tribute to legendary singer Zubeen Garg .

Traffic movement was severely affected in both directions, with vehicles piling up along the Khanapara–Sonapur route and on roads connecting Upper Assam with the memorial venue. The Khanapara–Sonapur road witnessed significant slowdowns as a large number of visitors made their way to Zubeen Khetra.

19th September is being observed as the main commemorative day, with Bhagawat Naam and other religious activities scheduled throughout the day at the venue. A Bhaona performance is also scheduled to begin at around 6:30 pm and is expected to continue until approximately 9 pm to 9:30 pm.

With large crowds expected to remain at the venue throughout the day, motorists travelling towards Sonapur have been advised to anticipate delays and allow additional travel time.