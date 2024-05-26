Fix anomalous Shiksha Setu app: Sadou Asom Sanmilita Sikshak Mancha

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The Sadou Asom Sanmilita Sikshak Mancha (SASSM) has raised the demand for the removal of the anomalies in the software and devices of Shiksha Setu. The Mancha has further said that if the government takes any punitive action against any teacher without fixing the problems in the software and devices of Shiksha Setu, the Mancha will stand by the victimised teacher.

The SASSM, a conglomerate of 12 teachers’ bodies, met in Guwahati on May 24 and took a slew of decisions, mainly on the Shiksha Setu App and its software and devices, earned leave, the latest statements on Education Minister Ranoj Pegu, etc.

A statement issued to the media by Mancha’s president Ranjit Barthakur and secretary Utpal Chakravarty after the meeting said that the representatives of each of the 12 organizations said that the Shiksha Setu App is anomalous. They also said that the capacity of the tablets provided to the schools is also not up to par. There are cases of the app showing incomplete attendance even when the teachers register their attendance at 8.45 a.m. The software does not accept the attendance of 25–30 percent of students in schools that have high enrollment. In the case of group photos, the app covers the presence of only eight to ten people. To show their correct attendance time, the teachers have to use their personal mobiles. This is not all. The software seeks confirmation of the groups of students, and the process takes a lot of time that is meant for teaching and learning. Had the teachers not used their personal mobiles for attendance, the data found on the Shiksha Setu portal would not have been available, the statement said.

The statement claims that the top officials who have briefed the Education Minister that the software and devices of the portal and the tablets are free from errors are based on ground reality. “Such top officials have no examples of remaining present at the time of attendance of students,” the statement said, and it said to let the top officials remain present at the time of attendance and know the actual facts.

The meeting made it clear that the teachers are not against the use of the of the Shiksha Setu app for the attendance of teachers and students.

On the issue of the earned leave of the teachers, the meeting reaffirmed its stance that they would not compromise their demand for raising the earned leave of teachers from the present ten days to 30 days like other employees of the state government. The meeting also expressed its dissatisfaction with the government’s delaying solution to the issue of teachersearned leave.

The meeting also appealed to the government not to engage teachers in other duties during the summer vacation.

The meeting took a resolution on the Chief Minister’s special scholarship examination for classes V and VIII, the unconditional appointment of headmasters in primary schools, filling up of the vacant posts of teachers, and regularisation of all contractual posts in schools, etc.

