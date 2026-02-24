Flavors of Heritage: ‘The Lost Recipe’ Captivates Guwahati at Vivanta Lobby Lawns

GUWAHATI, Feb 22 — The rich, aromatic legacy of the North East took center stage on 2st February 2021 at the elegant Lobby Lawns of Vivanta, Guwahati, for the highly anticipated culinary showcase, "The Lost Recipe." Presented by ITC Sunrise and organized by Only Chef – The School of Culinary Arts, the event served as a prestigious platform for reviving ancestral flavors. The competition brought together home cooks and culinary enthusiasts to recreate traditional dishes that are slowly fading from the modern palate.

A Jury of Culinary and Cultural Icons

The task of evaluating these intricate heritage dishes fell to an esteemed panel of judges, blending professional gastronomy with cultural influence:

Chef Atul Lahkar, the renowned pioneer of heritage Assamese cuisine.

Chef Sayantan Chakraborty, celebrated for his technical culinary expertise.

Chef Nayana Afroz, the distinguished culinary expert from Dhaka, known for her mastery of regional flavors.

Nishita Goswami, the iconic actress and cultural ambassador.

Dhruva J Kalita, the region’s famous food vlogger and digital culinary voice.

RJ Susmita, the popular voice of Radio Mirchi, who brought her signature energy to the panel.

The Winners: Reviving the Plate

The competition was fierce, with participants presenting dishes that told stories of earth, water, and tradition. The top honors were awarded to:

1st Position: Nilakhi Duarah, who stunned the judges with her soulful preparation of Magur with Dry Bamboo Shoot.

2nd Position: Mrigakshi Das, for her delicate and traditional Dokhra Khar with Small Fish (Kholihona).

3rd Position: Borsha Bharali, for the earthy and nostalgic Mankochu Guri with Masor Anja.

A Vision for the Future

The project was the brainchild of Chef Amitabhh Dutta, Founder of Only Chef – The School of Culinary Arts. Reflecting on the event’s success, Chef Dutta remarked:

"Our mission is to bridge the gap between our roots and the global plate, ensuring that the 'Lost Recipes' of our ancestors are never truly forgotten."

The grand event was supported by a powerhouse of partners including The Sentinel, Radio Mirchi, and Prag News as media partners, alongside Pani Puri Craft, Tupperware, Chefs Unlimited, Purobi, and Al Bakes.

As the sun set over the Vivanta lawns, it was clear that the revival of regional gastronomy is in expert hands. For the team of judges, the day was not just a competition, but a celebration of a living, breathing culinary history.