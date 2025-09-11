Flipkart boosts local MSMEs and small farmers in Northeast India

Guwahati: Flipkart, India’s homegrown e-commerce marketplace, on Tuesday announced the strengthening of its supply chain network and community partnerships across Assam and the Northeast. Furthering its commitment to the region, Flipkart is scaling infrastructure, employment, and market access for local sellers, artisans, and farmers, while building resilient logistics capabilities to serve the fast-growing demand. Ahead of the festive season, these initiatives will further empower local communities, enhance delivery speed, and deepen Flipkart’s role as a trusted partner in the region’s economic growth.

As one of Flipkart’s fastest-growing markets, the Northeast has seen 35-40% year-on-year growth, fueled by rising aspirations and digital adoption. To serve this demand, Flipkart has built a strong supply chain backbone with over 6 lakh sq. ft. of warehousing capacity in Guwahati, comprising non-large, large, and grocery warehouses. In Tripura, Flipkart has recently gone LIVE with a grocery fulfilmentcentre in Agartala, capable of dispatching 5,000 orders daily.

Flipkart is also rapidly scaling its Micro Fulfillment Centers (MFCs) under Flipkart Minutes, which has become a strong pillar of its quick commerce growth. In Guwahati, nine MFCs are already live, with additional facilities in progress and a strong pipeline ahead of the festive season. These MFCs bring speed and convenience ahead of the festive season, enabling millions of customers to access essentials, groceries, and high-demand categories within minutes.

In the Northeast, Flipkart has a network of 391 small-format hubs, including 31 in Guwahati alone, ensuring deeper last-mile reach and reliability.

As part of its festive readiness, Flipkart has created over 2.2 lakh additional seasonal job opportunities across warehousing, logistics, and last-mile delivery roles. This includes opportunities for persons with disabilities (PwDs) and other segments of society across its supply chain. With inclusive hiring, tech-led skilling through the Supply Chain Operations Academy (SCOA), and partnerships with social organisations, Flipkart is strengthening both festive operational capacity and India’s broader employment ecosystem. Assam has over 1 lakh sellers on the Flipkart marketplace, with categories like ethnic wear, grooming, footwear, kids’ apparel, and home furnishings emerging as top contributors. Under Samarth Krishi, 300+ farmers across Meghalaya, Assam, and Arunachal Pradesh are supplying produce such as pineapples from Garo Hills, strawberries from Khasi Hills, Assam lemons, and baby kiwi from Bomdila to larger markets including Ranchi, Patna and Kolkata.

Rajneesh Kumar, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, Flipkart Group, said,“The Northeast is one of India’s fastest-growing markets, and Flipkart is proud to be a long-term partner in its growth story. By combining supply chain infrastructure with inclusive workforce practices and deep engagement with local sellers, artisans, and farmers, we are ensuring that the benefits of digital commerce reach every corner of the region. As we head into the festive season, our expanded presence in the Northeast, including Assam, will bring speed, convenience, and festive joy to millions of customers, while creating livelihoods and strengthening regional entrepreneurship,” stated a press release.

