FLNAT, young writers’ award ceremony postponed amid mourning for Zubeen

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Assam Education Minister Dr Ranoj Pegu announced the postponement of two major state events in view of the statewide mourning over the passing of iconic singer Zubeen Garg.

In a post on X, Pegu said that the Foundational Literacy and Numeracy Assessment Test (FLNAT), originally scheduled for September 21, 2025, will now be held on October 12, 2025. Around 4.7 lakh adult learners are expected to appear for the test.

The minister further said that the Young Writers’ Award ceremony, planned under Book Year 2025 and the government’s Seva Week programme, has also been postponed. A new date for the event will be announced later.

Both events were rescheduled as a mark of respect to Zubeen Garg, whose sudden demise in Singapore has left Assam in grief.

