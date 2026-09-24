Flood Victims from Upper Assam Rally with Raijor Dal, Seek Rs 10 Lakh Aid Amid Alleged Govt Apathy

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Raijor Dal on Wednesday staged a mass protest at Chachal in Guwahati, demanding adequate compensation and relief for people affected by the devastating floods in Upper Assam.

Hundreds of flood-affected people from Sivasagar, Charaideo and Jorhat districts participated in the demonstration, alleging that they had not received adequate government assistance even more than three months after the floods.

The protesters raised slogans against the government and demanded immediate compensation for families whose homes, agricultural land and other properties were damaged in the floods. They also sought a proper assessment of the losses suffered by the affected families.

Raijor Dal leader Gyanashree Bora demanded Rs 10 lakh in compensation for each flood-affected family, saying that assistance of Rs 15,000 or Rs 25,000 was insufficient to help families rebuild their lives.

Women from the flood-affected areas were among the prominent participants.

The protest was attended by Raijor Dal leader Akhil Gogoi, KMSS and Assam Jatiya Parishad member Kunki Chowdhury, and Gyanashree Bora. Leaders of the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) also joined the protest.

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