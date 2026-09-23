Assam: Central investigation team assesses flood damage in Sivasagar

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SIVASAGAR: A central Investigation team nominated by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), led by Brigadier R Gurung, Senior Consultant (ME & IRS), arrived in Sivasagar district on Tuesday and attended a review meeting regarding the devastating flood situation that recently affected the district.

Held at the Sukafa Conference Hall of the District Commissioner's Office in the presence of the District Commissioner, Sivasagar, Mridul Yadav, the meeting was attended by members of the central investigation team including Shashank Bhushan, Superintending Engineer, CWC; Dr Sumit Das, Scientist 'F', IMD; Dr SVSP Sharma, Scientist/Engineer 'SF', DMSG, RSAA, NRSC; Dr Pankaj Mani, Scientist 'G' and Head, NIH; Dr Diganta Barman, Scientist/ Engineer 'SG,' NESAC; Mukta Ram Deka, Project Manager (DRR), Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA); Biren Baishya, GIS Expert; and Nava Deka, Engineering Consultant (Flood Mitigation).

At the beginning of the meeting, District Commissioner Mridul Yadav delivered the welcome address. He provided an overview of the primary causes and impact of the recent flood in the district, as well as the rescue, relief, and rehabilitation measures undertaken by the district administration.

Dr Bijoylakshmi Gogoi, District Project Officer of the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), Sivasagar, presented a detailed overview through a PowerPoint presentation.

In his address, Brigadier R Gurung, Senior Consultant (ME & IRS), NDMA, noted that the primary objective of the review meeting is to learn from the recent disaster experience to enhance capacity for tackling potential future floods.

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