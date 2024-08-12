Flooding, lack of streetlights irk Hatigaon residents in Guwahati city

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The residents of Hatigaon are frustrated with the persistent traffic congestion, flooding, and absence of streetlights in their area. Despite repeated complaints to the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC), the issues remain unresolved.

The GMC has blamed the Public Works Department (PWD) for the traffic congestion, citing the poor condition of the brick and sand roads. However, during a recent operation, it was discovered that the real culprits are the contractors responsible for road and building construction, who have blocked the drainage system with sand and debris.

Residents have complained about the blocked drainage system, which causes flooding and traffic congestion. “We have been complaining about the drainage system for a long time, but the GMC officials blamed the PWD. Now we know that the contractors are responsible,” said a resident.

“The lack of streetlights is another issue plaguing the area. Despite the GMC sanctioning money for streetlights, none have been installed. It’s dangerous to walk on the roads at night, especially when there’s a power cut,” said another resident.

“The flooding in Natun Path is also a concern, with the entire bye lane getting submerged during heavy rainfall. I feel sorry for the residents of Natun Path,” said a resident.

The GMC has imposed a heavy fine on the contractor responsible for the blockade, but residents demand more action. “We want the GMC to take responsibility and resolve these issues once and for all,” said a resident. The chronic traffic congestion, flooding, and lack of streetlights have made life difficult for the residents of Hatigaon. It’s time for the authorities to take concrete steps to address these issues and provide some relief to the residents.

