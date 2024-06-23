Follow traffic restrictions during Ambubachi Mela: Trasport Officer

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The Special Duty Officer of the Transport Department and District Trasport Officer of Kamrup Metropolitan District, Gautam Das, has appealed to the citizens to follow all rules and regulations issued by the authorities in view of the Ambubachi Mela 2024, which is underway in the city from June 22 to June 26..

Gautam Das mentioned that a large number of citizens, including children, women, and senior citizens from different parts of the country, will be visiting the Nilachal Hills during the festival and appealed to everyone to follow the rules for the safety of everyone on the road.

He also urged everyone to observe purity and restraint during this period and mentioned the important guidelines for road safety and avoiding illegal activities like drunken driving. He appealed to the drivers of two-wheelers to wear helmets and those of four-wheelers to wear seat belts.

Also Read: Assam: Ambubachi Mela begins at Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati city (sentinelassam.com)