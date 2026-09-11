Food hygiene concerns rise in Guwahati after inspections flag lapses at city restaurants

Improvement notices serve to food businesses

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: With food safety and hygiene becoming a growing concern for consumers, questions are being raised over how safely food is being prepared and served at eateries across Guwahati. In the latest enforcement action, three food businesses in the city were served improvement notices after officials detected deficiencies during inspections on Thursday.

The inspections were conducted by the Senior Food Safety Officer, Kamrup Metropolitan District, as part of routine checks to assess compliance with prescribed food safety and hygiene standards.

Among the establishments inspected was Royal Rasoi, a unit of BLKC Energizer Pvt. Ltd., on Lokhora Road. Officials detected deficiencies and instances of non-compliance with the requirements laid down under Schedule 4 of the Food Safety and Standards (Licensing and Registration of Food Businesses) Regulations.

Following the inspections, improvement notices were issued under Section 32 of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006. The establishments were directed to rectify the deficiencies within the stipulated period and ensure compliance with the prescribed food safety and hygiene standards.

Speaking to The Sentinel, a Senior Food Safety official said, “Failure to comply with the improvement notice may attract action as per the provisions of the Act, including Section 56, wherever applicable.”

The official said inspections were part of the department’s routine enforcement efforts to ensure that food businesses maintained the required standards and safeguarded consumers.

The latest action has once again brought the issue of food hygiene at restaurants and other food establishments in the city into focus, particularly as consumers increasingly depend on eateries for their daily meals.

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