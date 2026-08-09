Mould Found in Samosas: Food Safety Raid at Dibrugarh’s Pari Bakes Sparks Public Outrage

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: In a shocking food-safety scare in Dibrugarh, mould was allegedly found in samosas during a Food Safety Department inspection at a bakery in the Mohanbari–Titadimaru Chariali area, raising serious concerns over the quality and hygiene of food being served to consumers.

The inspection was conducted at ‘Pari Bakes’ following complaints from customers regarding the alleged sale of unhygienic food. According to the inspection, officials reportedly found mould in samosas along with foul-smelling and potentially unsafe food items.

The inspection reportedly uncovered irregularities relating to food storage, handling, and overall hygiene standards. Authorities initiated action against the establishment over the alleged violations.

The incident triggered tension in the Titadimaru Chariali area, with concerned customers reacting strongly to the alleged food-safety lapses. Many demanded stricter inspections and regular monitoring of bakeries, restaurants, and other food establishments to prevent unsafe food from reaching consumers.

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