Food Safety Drive at Adabari Fruit Market in Guwahati: FSSAI Compliance, Fruit Sample Testing and Vendor Awareness

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A food safety inspection drive was conducted at Adabari Fruit Market by team of Food Safety Commissionerate, Assam on Thursday, during which samples of fruits were collected for testing.

During the operation, food business operators were directed to strictly comply with the regulations laid down by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) regarding the safe storage and ripening of fruits.

In addition, an awareness camp was organized to educate vendors on food safety regulations, cleanliness and hygiene practices, as well as legal obligations related to food handling and sale.

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