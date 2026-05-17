Fuel price hike pushes up fruit and dry fruit prices in Guwahati markets

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The recent increase in fuel prices has begun hitting household kitchens and daily markets in Guwahati, with prices of fruits and dry fruits witnessing a steep rise across the city. As transportation costs climb and supply chains remain affected by global economic uncertainty, consumers say the government has failed to control the growing burden of inflation on ordinary families.

Traders at the city’s wholesale hub in Fancy Bazar reported significant price hikes across multiple fruit and dry fruit categories over the past few days. According to vendors, the increase may vary from one locality to another, but the overall trend of rising prices remains visible across Guwahati markets.

Among fruits, apples have become costlier by around Rs 40 per kg, while pomegranates and sweet lime (mosambi) have recorded a sharp increase of nearly Rs 60 per kg. Grapes and oranges have gone up by approximately Rs 30 per kg, while bananas and dragon fruit have seen hikes ranging between Rs 20 and Rs 30. Mangoes, whose seasonal demand is gradually increasing, have also become dearer by Rs 30 per kg.

The dry fruit segment has witnessed an even sharper surge. Traders said almond prices have increased by nearly Rs 100 per kg, while pista prices have jumped by around Rs 150 per kg. Raisins have recorded one of the steepest hikes at nearly Rs 170 per kg. Cashews have become costlier by Rs 80 per kg, while cherries and dates have gone up by Rs 50 to Rs 80 per kg.

Vendors attributed the sudden rise mainly to higher transportation expenses following the fuel price revision, along with disruptions in supply chains linked to global market instability.

The increasing prices have left many consumers frustrated, with residents expressing concern over the rising cost of everyday food items.

A resident from Ulubari said, “Everything is becoming expensive one after another. First fuel prices go up, then fruits and groceries become costly. Common people are suffering while the system completely fails to control inflation.”

Another consumer shopping in Fancy Bazar expressed anger over the situation and said, “For middle-class families, even buying fruits is slowly becoming difficult. Every year prices rise, but salaries do not. Governments only make announcements while people continue to struggle.”

With inflationary pressure continuing across essential commodities, many residents fear that further fuel price hikes could push daily household expenses even higher in the coming weeks.

Also Read: Assam: Ramadan Demand Drives 50–60% Hike in Dhubri Fruit Prices