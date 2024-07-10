Forgoing PRC is against interests of local people: All Assam Students' Union

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The All Assam Students' Union (AASU) mentioned that the state government's decision to forgo the PRC in terms of recruitment of assistant professors in 3rd and 4th grade in Assam's colleges is against the interests of the local people.

Mentioning that at a time when thousands of eligible candidates are already in the state, they called for the immediate revocation of this order.

AASU president Utpal Sarma and general secretary Sankar Jyoti Barua said that this decision by the state government has let down the interest of the local people. They also added that this decision has proved the need for the protection of the local people under the 6th Schedule of the Assam Accord.

