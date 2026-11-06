Former Assam civil servants urged to share experience to address emerging social challenges

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Former Assam Civil Service Officers' Association held its annual general meeting at Sewa Bhawan on Thursday, with speakers urging retired officers to share their experiences and contribute to addressing emerging social challenges.

The meeting, chaired by Proshanta Kumar Borua, was attended by writer Arup Kumar Dutta and former Assam Chief Secretary Kumar Sanjay Krishna as chief guests, while Dhirendra Nath Saikia attended as an invited guest.

Dutta spoke about the difficulties faced by senior citizens in adapting to rapid technological and societal changes. He also highlighted the impact of changing family structures, particularly the decline of joint families, on elderly people.

He urged retired civil servants to remain aware of global developments and use their experience and wisdom to address emerging social issues.

Saikia recalled the contributions of civil servants during critical periods of the Assam Movement and called on members to document and share their experiences. Kumar Sanjay Krishna also highlighted the role of civil servants in ensuring effective administration.

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