Guwahati: Man allegedly beaten to death after Jhandi Munda gambling dispute

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A man died after allegedly being assaulted following a dispute linked to a game of Jhandi Munda gambling at Shanti Nagar, Forest Gate, in the Noonmati area of Guwahati in the early hours of Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Golok Rabha, aged around 45, a resident of Pragati Nagar under Noonmati Police Station. He was also a permanent resident of Dekapara, Singara, under Boko Police Station in Kamrup district.

Police received information about a person lying unconscious at Shanti Nagar at around 12.06 am on November 5. A team led by the Officer-in-Charge of Noonmati Police Station, along with ERSS-19 personnel, reached the spot and found Rabha injured. They shifted him to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), where doctors declared him brought dead.

According to allegations, a group of people had repeatedly assaulted Rabha following a dispute over a Jhandi Munda game. The exact sequence of events leading to his death, however, remained under investigation.

During the preliminary investigation and examination of available CCTV footage, police suspected the involvement of Pranjit Kalita (35), a resident of Shanti Nagar. Police apprehended him from his residence and brought him to Noonmati Police Station for legal proceedings.

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