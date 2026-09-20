Former Assam DGP BD Kharkwal passes away in Uttarakhand; police forces pay tribute

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Former Assam DGP BD Kharkwal, IPS (Retd), passed away at his residence in Haldwani, Uttarakhand, on Thursday. Kharkwal headed the Assam Police from May 1990 to March 1991. Following his demise, SSP Nainital T C Manjunath, IPS, paid homage to the former DGP on behalf of the DGP and all ranks of the Assam Police. The Uttarakhand Police conducted the ceremonial Shok Shastra in honour of the departed officer. Personnel of the CRPF and SSB also paid their respects. The Assam Police extended condolences to Kharkwal's family and loved ones and prayed for the departed soul to rest in peace.

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