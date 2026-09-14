Top Headlines

Former minister Siddique Ahmed passes away at 64

Former Assam minister Siddique Ahmed dies at 64 after a prolonged battle with cancer; the former Karimganj South MLA served in Tarun Gogoi’s cabinet.
Former Minister Siddique Ahmed
Published on

A Correspondent 

Silchar: A long battle against cancer finally ended as  Former Minister Siddique Ahmed breathed his last  on Sunday at his Baraigram residence. Ahmed was  64.

Siddique Ahmed, who was expelled by the Congress for alleged anti  party activities, did not contest the last Assembly election  due to his critical physical condition.  Born on October 1, 1962, in Dalopar, Patharkandi, Siddique Ahmed completed his HSLC from Zafarform Extended HS School, Baraigram, in 1977. His involvement in public life began during his student days.

He initially entered electoral politics through the Samata Party and later joined the Indian  Congress. He was elected as an MLA for the first time in 2001 from the Karimganj South assembly constituency. He subsequently represented this constituency multiple times, securing his re-election most recently in 2021.

Siddique Ahmed held key portfolios in the cabinet of former Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi. Alongside serving as the Minister of State for Cooperation and Border Areas Development, he later managed portfolios including Industry & Commerce, Power, and Public Enterprises.

Throughout his long political career filled with ups and downs, he carved out a significant space for himself in Barak Valley’s political landscape. In 2022, he was suspended from the Congress party over a cross-voting incident during the Rajya Sabha elections.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed deep condolences over the passing of Siddique Ahmed, noting that despite political differences, their personal bond transcended politics. Sarma stated that the demise of Siddique Ahmed leaves a void not only in politics but also in the social life of Sribhumi and the administrative sphere of Assam.

Ahmed’s last rite or ‘janaja’ was performed today at his ancestral village.

Also Read: Assam: CM Sarma Inaugurates New DC Office Building, Cinnamara Railway Overbridge in Jorhat

Dies
Former Minister Siddique Ahmed
The Sentinel - of this Land, for its People
www.sentinelassam.com