Former minister Siddique Ahmed passes away at 64

A Correspondent

Silchar: A long battle against cancer finally ended as Former Minister Siddique Ahmed breathed his last on Sunday at his Baraigram residence. Ahmed was 64.

Siddique Ahmed, who was expelled by the Congress for alleged anti party activities, did not contest the last Assembly election due to his critical physical condition. Born on October 1, 1962, in Dalopar, Patharkandi, Siddique Ahmed completed his HSLC from Zafarform Extended HS School, Baraigram, in 1977. His involvement in public life began during his student days.

He initially entered electoral politics through the Samata Party and later joined the Indian Congress. He was elected as an MLA for the first time in 2001 from the Karimganj South assembly constituency. He subsequently represented this constituency multiple times, securing his re-election most recently in 2021.

Siddique Ahmed held key portfolios in the cabinet of former Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi. Alongside serving as the Minister of State for Cooperation and Border Areas Development, he later managed portfolios including Industry & Commerce, Power, and Public Enterprises.

Throughout his long political career filled with ups and downs, he carved out a significant space for himself in Barak Valley’s political landscape. In 2022, he was suspended from the Congress party over a cross-voting incident during the Rajya Sabha elections.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed deep condolences over the passing of Siddique Ahmed, noting that despite political differences, their personal bond transcended politics. Sarma stated that the demise of Siddique Ahmed leaves a void not only in politics but also in the social life of Sribhumi and the administrative sphere of Assam.

Ahmed’s last rite or ‘janaja’ was performed today at his ancestral village.

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