Former FINER Chairman R. S. Joshi Hails Assam Budget as Visionary and Inclusive Roadmap

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Former FINER chairman R. S. Joshi on Friday described the Assam Budget 2026–27 as a data-driven roadmap reflecting the government’s vision and strategy for implementing its five-year action plan. Joshi said the Budget presented in the Legislative Assembly was not merely a statement of income and expenditure but a foundational step towards fulfilling the commitments outlined in the 2026 election manifesto. He praised the Budget as historic, inclusive and far-sighted, while stating that effective implementation of the proposals would be the key test for the government.

Also Read: Assam Budget 2026–27 Highlights: Key Announcements, Schemes and Major Allocations