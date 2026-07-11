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Assam Budget 2026–27 Highlights: Key Announcements, Schemes and Major Allocations

Assam Budget: Tea subsidies raised, Rs 77,353-cr power push, metro plan, tea land pattas, paternity leave, Gaja Mitra expansion.
Assam Budget 2026–27
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Highlights

  • Subsidies enhanced for orthodox and specialty tea from Rs 10 to Rs 15 per kg.

  • Export subsidy of Rs 3 per kg for CTC tea.

  • Investment of Rs 77,353 crore in the power sector and energy storage projects.

  • Extension of railway lines up to Umrangso.

  • Subsidised masoor dal and sugar for ration card holders.

  • Centre preparing project for the Guwahati-Silchar Access Control Corridor.

  • No scooters for students from next year.

  • Dispur to organize Bihu in New Delhi.

  • Make commercial feature films on Lachit Barphukan and Swahid Kushal Konwar.

  • Land patta for 3.5 lakh tea-garden families in the next five years.

  • Two-week paternity leave for employees.

  • Target for production of 60 lakh eggs and 57 lakh litres of milk per day.

  • Metro rail alongside Guwahati Ring Road.

  • Expansion of the Gaja Mitra scheme from the existing 8 districts to 26 districts.

Also Read: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Terms 2026-27 Budget Revenue- and Tax-Neutral

Assam Budget 2026–27
Key Announcements
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