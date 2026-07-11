Assam Budget 2026–27 Highlights: Key Announcements, Schemes and Major Allocations

Highlights

Subsidies enhanced for orthodox and specialty tea from Rs 10 to Rs 15 per kg.

Export subsidy of Rs 3 per kg for CTC tea.

Investment of Rs 77,353 crore in the power sector and energy storage projects.

Extension of railway lines up to Umrangso.

Subsidised masoor dal and sugar for ration card holders.

Centre preparing project for the Guwahati-Silchar Access Control Corridor.

No scooters for students from next year.

Dispur to organize Bihu in New Delhi.

Make commercial feature films on Lachit Barphukan and Swahid Kushal Konwar.

Land patta for 3.5 lakh tea-garden families in the next five years.

Two-week paternity leave for employees.

Target for production of 60 lakh eggs and 57 lakh litres of milk per day.

Metro rail alongside Guwahati Ring Road.