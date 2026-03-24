Former Hajo MLA and APCC Leader Dr. Haren Das Passes Away in Guwahati

Senior Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) leader and former MLA of Hajo, Dr. Haren Das, passed away on Monday afternoon, triggering an outpouring of grief across Assam's political circles.
Dr. Das served as the General Secretary (Administration) of the APCC and had represented the Hajo constituency as a Congress MLA from 2001 to 2006. Beyond politics, he was a respected advocate who made significant contributions as a legal expert throughout his career.
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APCC President Gaurav Gogoi expressed deep sorrow at the passing, describing it as an "irreparable loss" to both the party and the state of Assam.
Gogoi paid tribute to Dr. Das's lifelong commitment to public service and his invaluable role in building and strengthening the party's organisational structure over the years.
Former APCC President Pawan Singh Ghatowar and Leader of the Opposition Debabrata Saikia also expressed their grief and extended condolences to Dr. Das's bereaved family.
To honour the departed leader, the APCC has organised a prayer meeting at Rajiv Bhawan in Guwahati on March 24.
Party members, well-wishers, and members of the public are expected to attend to pay their last respects to a leader remembered for his organisational dedication, legal acumen, and decades of service to the Congress party and the people of Assam.