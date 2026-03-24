Former Hajo MLA and APCC Leader Dr. Haren Das Passes Away in Guwahati

Senior Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) leader and former MLA of Hajo, Dr. Haren Das, passed away on Monday afternoon, triggering an outpouring of grief across Assam's political circles.

Dr. Das served as the General Secretary (Administration) of the APCC and had represented the Hajo constituency as a Congress MLA from 2001 to 2006. Beyond politics, he was a respected advocate who made significant contributions as a legal expert throughout his career.

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