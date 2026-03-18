Senior journalist Utpal Chakraborty passes away in Guwahati

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Senior journalist Utpal Chakraborty, associated with Niyomiya Barta, passed away on Tuesday evening in Guwahati. He was 57.

He breathed his last at a private hospital at 6:21 pm. He is survived by his wife and a son. Hailing from North Salmara, Chakraborty was a respected figure in the field of journalism. He had been serving as a senior journalist with Niyomiya Barta and had earlier worked with several other dailies.

His demise has cast a pall of gloom over the media fraternity and well-wishers across Assam.

Family members, the Guwahati Press Club, Basistha Press Club, Asom Rajyik Sangbadik Santha, Asom Bartajibi Sangha, Journalists' Association for Assam (JAFA), colleagues and admirers have expressed deep condolences over his untimely demise.

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