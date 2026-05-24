FoSTaC Food Safety Training Drive Begins for Street Vendors Across Assam

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The inaugural session of the "Serve Safe Food" Food Safety Training and Certification (FoSTaC) programme for 2026 commenced in Guwahati on May 21 with the aim of improving food hygiene standards among street food vendors across Assam. The training programme is being organised by the Commissionerate of Food Safety, Assam in collaboration with Nestlé India and its training partner, the National Association of Street Vendors of India (NASVI). Officials stated that the first phase of the initiative aims to provide training and registration under the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) to around 2,000 street food vendors across eight districts of the state. The programme is scheduled to continue from May 21 to July 6. On the opening day, 60 street food vendors participated in the programme and received training in two separate batches comprising 30 participants each.

Also Read: Dibrugarh street food vendors trained and certified under FoSTaC programme