Foundation work for Cycle Factory flyover to commence on July 15 in Guwahati city

GUWAHATI: Starting from July 15, 2024, significant changes in traffic flow are set to be implemented due to the commencement of construction work on the Cycle Factory Flyover from Birubari Tiniali to Bishnupur Junction. The construction project will lead to several route alterations and traffic regulations aimed at facilitating the smooth progress of the work. During the construction period, no goods-carrying vehicles, commercial vehicles, or slow-moving vehicles will be permitted to travel in either direction between Cycle Factory Point and Bishnupur Tiniali. Additionally, the stretch from the Cycle Factory point to Birubari Tiniali will operate as a one-way route.

To manage traffic effectively, vehicles coming from Lalganesh or Cycle Factory will be redirected at the Cycle Factory point towards Bishnupur Road. Conversely, vehicles arriving from Arya Nagar or Birubari Tiniali will only be allowed to proceed towards Cycle Factory Point from Birubari Tiniali.

These traffic arrangements have been devised to minimize disruptions and ensure a steady flow of vehicular movement around the construction site of the Cycle Factory flyover.

