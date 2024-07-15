Guwahati city’s flyover spaces remain unused

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The utility of spaces beneath flyovers has sparked a lively debate among residents and netizens. The Public Works Department (PWD), responsible for these infrastructure projects, did not initially include plans for these areas.

In other parts of the globe, spaces beneath flyovers have been transformed into parks, sports facilities, fitness centres, and cultural venues, enhancing urban environments and providing new opportunities for community engagement.

In Guwahati, however, this potential remains largely untapped. The areas beneath the Ulubari and Ganeshguri flyovers, for example, are currently used for makeshift parking and have become sites for encroachers and informal settlements.

The space beneath the Ulubari Flyover Ganeshguri Flyover and other flyovers are primarily used for parking or occupied by encroachers, making the areas vulnerable and underutilized. The spaces are being used for dumping unnecessary objects, making it look miserable. The situation appears to be a missed opportunity, as these spaces could be transformed into community areas for the benefit of residents.

A local business owner voiced his frustration: “These flyovers are supposed to make our lives easier, but the areas beneath them are wasted. The parking spaces have turned into hubs for street dwellers.”

A resident suggested that urban planners and government officials need to adopt a more holistic approach to flyover construction and the spaces beneath them.

A PWD official responded, “We are planning to designate these spaces for parking. We will develop appropriate plans for each location after acquiring the necessary approvals from the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC).”

