Four arrested as police recover 12 stolen goats in Guwahati

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Fatasil Ambari Police arrested four individuals and recovered 12 stolen goats following an interception operation carried out at Ambari Tiniali in Guwahati. Acting on specific intelligence inputs, police intercepted two vehicles bearing registration numbers AS01GP7108 and AS01EW4767 during the operation. Upon inspection, 12 goats suspected to have been stolen were recovered from the vehicles. Officials said the animals were being transported when the team intervened and detained the suspects. The arrested individuals were identified as Afridi Ansari of Fatasil Ambari, Irfan Ahmed and Ajgar Ali of Gorchuk, and Sanjib Basfor of Tezpur. Police said preliminary investigation suggested their involvement in organised livestock theft. Further inquiry is underway to determine the source of the stolen animals and identify any additional members linked to the network.

Also Read: Two burglary suspects held, stolen valuables recovered in Guwahati