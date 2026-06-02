Two burglary suspects held, stolen valuables recovered in Guwahati

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Basistha Police arrested two alleged burglars and recovered several stolen valuables linked to a burglary case reported from Sanjogi Byelane in the Six Mile area of Guwahati.

The accused were identified as Md. Sahjahan Ali, alias Saru, 22, a resident of Sipajhar, and Mafijul Hoque, alias Moinul, 31, from Gauripur. Police apprehended the duo during an investigation into the burglary case.

During the operation, officers recovered a stolen LAVA 5G mobile handset, two stolen Realme Android mobile phones, two suspected gold chains with lockets, a suspected gold ring and five pairs of suspected gold earrings.

Police said sustained interrogation of the accused led to confessional statements in which they allegedly admitted involvement in the Six Mile burglary as well as several other theft cases in different parts of Guwahati.

The recovered items were seized as evidence, and legal proceedings were initiated against the accused. Further investigation is underway to ascertain their involvement in other property-related offences in the city.

Also Read: Two Alleged Burglars Arrested in Guwahati’s Basistha, Burglary Tools Seized by Police