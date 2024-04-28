Four arrested for scamming vehicle owners in Guwahati city

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Guwahati police have been able to arrest a gang of four miscreants who used to scam vehicle owners. They used to lease or rent out vehicles from owners in the name of renting them out to legitimate organisations, but later sold them off illegally in neighbouring states. The operation was conducted in Hatigaon, Guwahati.

According to sources, Priyanka from Charaideo, Amit Gupta from Sadiya, Jiyabur Rahman, and Manish Chetri from Guwahati were the four arrested. Many more are expected to be connected to this gang, and the police are conducting their investigation into this matter.

