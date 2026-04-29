Four Arrested in Sonapur for Rs 5 Lakh Second-Hand Car Fraud Involving Maruti Brezza

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Police in Sonapur arrested four individuals in connection with a cheating case involving the fraudulent sale of a second-hand vehicle, officials said on Tuesday.

A team from Sonapur Police Station apprehended Rahul Choudhury (27), Amit Boro (19), Rajibul Haque (22) and Bhagyashree Boro (28), all residents of the Sonapur area, in connection with the case.

Investigators said the accused allegedly cheated a victim of Rs 5 lakh by offering a second-hand Maruti Brezza bearing registration number AS01GJ0706 for sale. The complainant was reportedly induced to transfer the amount on the promise of vehicle delivery, which was never fulfilled.

Police stated that the case came to light after the victim lodged a complaint, following which a probe was initiated and the accused persons were traced and arrested.

All four individuals were taken into custody and legal proceedings have been initiated. Further investigation is underway to ascertain whether others were involved in the fraud network.

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