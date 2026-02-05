Guwahati: Basistha Police uncover car fraud racket, arrest kingpin

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Basistha Police busted a large-scale car fraud operation with the arrest of its alleged mastermind, Rupjyoti Das, who had duped multiple vehicle owners by posing as a senior bank official.

Police said the accused impersonated a Cluster Head of HSBC Bank and hired several vehicles on rent, claiming they were required for official banking purposes. After gaining possession of the cars, he allegedly sold them to unsuspecting buyers by falsely projecting the vehicles as assets auctioned by the bank.

Following a sustained investigation, police teams traced the trail of the fraud and recovered four vehicles from different locations across Assam and Naharlagun in Arunachal Pradesh. The recovered vehicles included a Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, a Maruti Fronx, a Mahindra Scorpio S11 and a Maruti Suzuki Brezza, all of which had been disposed of illegally.

Investigators said the accused had carefully built a false identity to gain the trust of both vehicle owners and buyers, enabling him to carry out the fraud across multiple districts.

Also read: Guwahati: Hatigaon Police Arrest Car Theft ‘Mastermind’