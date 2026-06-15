Four Assam Products Granted GI Status, Boosting Heritage and Artisan Livelihoods

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: In a major milestone for the preservation of indigenous crafts and cultural heritage, four iconic products from Assam have received the prestigious Geographical Indication (GI) status from the Geographical Indications Registry, Government of India.

The newly GI-certified products are Karbi Anglong Handloom Products, Assam Bihu Pepa, Assam Bamboo Crafts and Deuri Handloom Products, representing the state’s rich cultural diversity, traditional craftsmanship and indigenous knowledge systems.

The achievement was made possible with the support of the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD), which has been actively promoting GI certification for unique products from Assam.

Speaking on the occasion, Loken Das, Chief General Manager of NABARD Assam, said that the certifications would strengthen the identity and authenticity of these traditional products while opening up greater market opportunities.

“These certifications not only strengthen the identity and authenticity of these products but also enhance their market potential at national and international levels. With this achievement, the total number of GI-certified products supported by NABARD has reached 12, marking a significant milestone in promoting heritage-based rural livelihoods,” Das stated.

Assam is renowned for its rich cultural heritage, which is reflected in traditional handloom products, handicrafts and indigenous art forms. Many of these products are deeply intertwined with the socio-economic fabric of rural communities and embody generations of traditional knowledge and craftsmanship.

The GI certification provides legal protection to the products, helping safeguard their unique identity while enabling artisans and weavers to command better market value. The recognition is also expected to enhance the global visibility of Assam’s traditional products and create sustainable livelihood opportunities for thousands of rural artisans.

Highlighting the way forward, Das said that NABARD envisions a holistic ecosystem-based approach to promoting GI products beyond certification. The focus will be on transforming GI-certified products into sustainable, scalable and remunerative livelihood opportunities while preserving Assam’s cultural heritage.

“The overarching vision is to transform GI-certified products into sustainable, scalable, and remunerative livelihood opportunities while preserving Assam’s cultural heritage and promoting inclusive rural development,” he added.

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