NABARD’s JIVA initiative advances climate-resilient natural farming in Nagaon

A CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: As part of its efforts to promote sustainable natural farming, NABARD is implementing the JIVA project in tribal villages of Jiyanala, Gaspara, and Bipulu in Borbeel area of Nagaon district. The initiative is being carried out by Kalong-Kapili with technical support from GIZ-India, WASSAN, and RySS. Farmers under the project have received training in soil health management, pre-monsoon dry sowing, intercropping, bio-input preparation, livestock integration, and aquaculture.

The farmers have adopted innovative models such as ATM (Any Time Money), A3 (Aharam, Arogyam, Adayam), and the Surya Mandal nutrition garden, promoting crop diversification and climate-resilient farming. Two eco-integrated farm ponds have been developed for water conservation, while bamboo-based poultry sheds have been introduced to enhance income and support a circular rural economy.

To reduce dependence on chemical fertilizers, farmers are using livestock-based organic inputs like Jeevamrit and Neemastra. These practices are improving soil health, increasing productivity, and reducing risks from erratic rainfall.

A delegation including representatives from NABARD, the German Embassy, and GIZ-India visited the project sites to assess progress and interact with farmers. They observed various interventions, including integrated fishery-duckery systems and banana plantations with intercropping. The team also shared suggestions to strengthen sustainability and climate resilience in the farming models.

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