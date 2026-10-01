Four books authored by Naba Deka released at Guwahati Press Club

A CORRESPONDENT

AZARA: Four books authored by poet, essayist, and columnist Naba Deka were released at a function held at the Guwahati Press Club on Monday. The event was organised by Uttar Purush Mancha in association with the literary and cultural magazine Jonak. The four books - Naba Patrika: Anubhutir Pujat Shabdar Pushpanjali, Navamalika: Swapnopom Hridayar Snigdha Subash, Navanavati: Bareranhaniya Gadya N Dahan N, and Navanit: Barnamay Lekhar Barnachhata - comprise two poetry collections and two books of essays.

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