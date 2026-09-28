Dipika Deka Patowary‘s book ‘Adhyatmikta Gunjan’ released at Guwahati Press Club

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Adhyatmikta Gunjan, authored by retired teacher Dipika Deka Patowary, was released at the Guwahati Press Club on Sunday.

The programme began with a floral tribute to late writer Jyotish Patowary, the author's husband, followed by the lighting of a ceremonial lamp by Shiva practitioner Parashuram Kakati. The author's granddaughter, Kasturi Patowary, performed Guru Bandana and Jyotish Bandana.

Litterateur Bipul Kumar Sharma presided over the event, while litterateur Mukut Sharma formally released the book. Teacher and Barpeta district Gyan-Vigyan Samiti secretary Tilak Kumar Sharma attended as chief guest, while Udalguri teacher Narahari Pathak was the guest of honour. Dipika Deka Patowary said the book aimed to encourage people to perform good deeds and pursue spiritual and personal progress. Writer Ushamani Saikia recited a poem titled Adhyatmikta Gunjan, written by Parashuram Kakati as a goodwill message for the book. Kakati had also written its foreword.

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