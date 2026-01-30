Four held in anti-drug operations across Guwahati

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Police arrested four persons in a series of intelligence-led operations across Guwahati and seized quantities of heroin, along with mobile phones and cash, during the actions.

Acting on specific information, a team from Panbazar Police Station carried out an operation near 2 No. Railway Gate and arrested Monowar Ali, a 19-year-old resident of Dhubri. The police recovered seven plastic vials containing heroin weighing 8.79 grams and seized a stolen OPPO mobile phone from his possession. In another operation, personnel from Fatashil Ambari Police Station apprehended Bimal Basumutary during a naka checking at Ganeshpara. The accused was found carrying 27.66 grams of heroin, along with two mobile phones and Rs 270 in cash, all of which were seized.

Meanwhile, a team from Fancy Bazar Outpost under Panbazar Police Station conducted a raid at Ushamati near 2 No. Railway Gate and arrested Champak Das, aged 21, also known by the alias “Biscuit”. Seven vials of heroin weighing 9.8 grams were recovered from him. In a separate search operation, the same outpost apprehended Anand Jha, 29, a resident of Bharalumukh, from a hideout near 4 No. Railway Gate close to GST Bhawan. Police seized five vials of heroin weighing 7.8 grams from his possession.

