Four Held in Guwahati Theft Raids, Stolen Property Recovered

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Police arrested four alleged thieves in two separate operations in Guwahati and recovered stolen property from their possession. Dispur Police arrested Sunil Das, 20, of Tamulpur, after recovering stolen items including electric wires, two cutter machines and iron rods from his possession. Legal action was initiated. In a separate operation, Latashil Police arrested three persons — Tiku alias Abhay Kumar Das and Deep Mahato, both from Uzanbazar, and Pranay Das of Chenikuthi — in connection with a theft case. Police recovered two stolen LPG cylinders from their possession and initiated legal action.

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