Seven arrested in Guwahati theft raids; police recover laptops, phones and electrical goods

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Police arrested seven persons in separate theft cases in Guwahati and recovered stolen electronic devices and other materials. A team from Pragjyotishpur Police Station arrested Mahibul Hussain, 24, of Gauripur, following a search of his rented accommodation at Taribagan. Police recovered a laptop, charger, power bank, ATM cards and other incriminating documents from the premises. In another operation, Basistha Police arrested three alleged thieves — Nang Roy Makdoh alias Sona, 20, of Nongpoh, Roshan Momin alias Son, 26, of Byrnihat, and Sunil Boro alias Kingkiring, 20, of Khetri. Three smart phones were recovered and seized.

Dispur Police also arrested Ainur Rahman alias Ali of Dhubri after recovering two stolen smartphones from his possession.

Meanwhile, Basistha Police arrested Nayan Das alias Jintu, 20, of Odalbakra, and Qasim Ali, 20, of Dakhingaon. Police recovered around 2 kg of stolen electrical wire and a stolen POCO mobile phone from the duo.

Also Read: Basistha Police Bust Five-Member Theft Gang Active Across Guwahati