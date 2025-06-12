Four held in kidnapping and robbery of Munindra Das; two accused Still at large

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Bharalumukh Police has cracked the kidnapping and looting case involving Munindra Das. Four persons have been arrested in connection with the incident, and the vehicle used in the crime (AS01GE3543) has also been seized.

According to police sources, the incident took place on Tuesday along B.R. Phukan Road in the Majkhowa area. The gang had rented the vehicle from Panjabari through one of the accused, Sirazul Islam. The car was later handed over to Babul Ali, also known as Junab Ali, who further led the gang's movements.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Sirajul Islam (arrested from Hatigaon), Babul Ali alias Jonab (from Sarthebari), Zakir Ali, and Saheb Ali (both from Hajo). Two other accused are still on the run.

The gang reportedly began their operations from Barpeta and targeted various prime areas of Guwahati, including Paltan Bazar, Panbazar, and Majkhowa. During one such operation, they abducted Munindra Das and looted Rs 1,500 from him before abandoning him under the Nilachal Flyover.

Police sources confirmed that more than five individuals were involved in the case. Notably, two of the arrested, Zakir Ali and Saheb Ali, have previous criminal records. Zakir was arrested in 2023, while Saheb was arrested just a month ago in a snatching case and was out on bail at the time of this incident. Efforts are currently underway to apprehend the remaining accused.

Also Read: Guwahati: Two Missing Schoolgirls Rescued From Guest House; Kidnapping Suspected

Also Watch: