Four injured in transformer blast in Birubari locality of Guwahati city

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The blast of a transformer in the Birubari locality of Guwahati city led to the injury of four individuals on Wednesday.

The four, identified as Rinki Tiwari (35), Mira Tiwari (4), Nishant Tiwari (7), and Rohizuddin Ali (40), sustained injuries. The condition of the four, who belong to the same family, is mentioned as serious. They are under medical supervision at the GMCH.

APDCL sources said that their officials would visit the accident site, examine the date of manufacture of the transformer, and look for other defects, if any, to ascertain the cause of the blast.

