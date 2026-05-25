Four killed, one battling for life after head-on motorcycle collision near Palashbari

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AZARA/GUWAHATI: In a tragic road accident, four youths lost their lives while another remains critically injured after two motorcycles collided head-on at Bazarapara under Palashbari Police Station late on Saturday night.

The accident occurred at around 12.40 am on the Mirza–Palashbari road. Three youths died on the spot, while two others sustained serious injuries.

The deceased were identified as Nikhil Das of Dokanipara in Rangamati, Jyoti Kalita of Baruapara in Majirgaon, and Chandan Jana, a native of West Bengal.

The injured were identified as Arnab Barman of Nalbari district and Dipankar Kalita.

According to reports, Chandan Jana and Arnab Barman were travelling on an AS25 V 9138 Yamaha R15 motorcycle and were returning from Mirza to their rented accommodation at Parlli. Chandan Jana worked at Skipper Industries in Palashbari. Meanwhile, Nikhil Das, Jyoti Kalita and Dipankar Kalita were travelling from the Palashbari side on an AS01 GS 5864 Bajaj Pulsar N250 motorcycle.

The two motorcycles reportedly collided head-on, producing a loud impact that alerted local residents. Residents rushed to the spot and found the five youths lying seriously injured on the road.

Police reached the spot after receiving information and shifted all five to hospital. Doctors declared three of them dead on arrival, while they referred the two injured youths to GMCH for advanced treatment.

Arnab Barman later succumbed to his injuries at around 8 am while undergoing treatment. Dipankar Kalita is currently battling for his life in the ICU at GMCH.

Following the incident, relatives of the deceased gathered at Palashbari Police Station. Authorities later sent the bodies for post-mortem examination after completing legal formalities.

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