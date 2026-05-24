Woman Killed, Husband Critically Injured in Tragic Road Accident on Nagaon Bypass

A CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: A tragic road accident took place this afternoon on the Borghat Bypass in Nagaon, killing a woman on the spot. According to sources, the collision occurred between a dumper and a two-wheeler bearing registration number AS 02 AR 5879. The registration number of the dumper is yet to be ascertained. The deceased has been identified as Kabita Ingtipi (32) a resident of Anjukpani Boipani village in Karbi Anglong district. Her husband, Mayaram Singna, 35, sustained grievous injuries and was battling for his life at the time of filing this report. The couple's six-month-old child also suffered minor injuries in the accident. Police rushed to the site and started an investigation. Further details are awaited.

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