Four Men Arrested in Guwahati for Alleged Cattle Theft Captured on CCTV

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Police have arrested four men in connection with the alleged theft of two cows from a cowshed at Hill View Road in Guwahati in the early hours of Sunday. According to reports, the accused allegedly entered a family's cowshed during the wee hours and stole two cows. The incident was reportedly captured on CCTV cameras. Acting on the CCTV footage, police identified and arrested the four accused, who have since been sent to jail.

The arrested men have been identified as Uday Kalita, Ajit Ali, Mun Das and Sanuwar Hussain, all reportedly residents of Jyotikuchi.

During the operation, police also seized three mobile phones and a commercial four-wheeler allegedly linked to the theft.

However, the two stolen cows are yet to be recovered. Police have launched a search operation to trace the missing cattle and are continuing their investigation into the case.

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