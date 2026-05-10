Assam: Cattle Theft Attempt Triggers Midnight Pursuit in Azara

A CORRESPONDENT

AZARA: An attempted cattle theft from Charanehali Chapori, a riverine island under the Azara Revenue Circle in the Jalukbari constituency, triggered panic among local farming families after suspected thieves allegedly tried to flee with stolen cattle in a country boat on Friday night.

According to reports, the incident took place around midnight when a group of miscreants allegedly stole cattle from the Chapori area and attempted to escape through the Brahmaputra river towards Jalukbari from the Dharapur side using a motorized country boat locally known as a Bhotbhoti.

Sources said that two local youths spotted the suspicious boat carrying the cattle and immediately informed Manab Kalita, General Secretary of the Majarbahar First Division of Dharapur village. Kalita subsequently alerted the police and the authorities.

After nearly an hour-long chase, the accused reportedly abandoned the boat near Garigaon Ghat and escaped into nearby dense riverside vegetation under the cover of darkness.

Although the accused managed to flee, police seized the boat and later handed it over to the River police for further investigation. Meanwhile, two bullocks stolen from the shed of local farmer Lalit Das were rescued from a sandbar in the Brahmaputra.

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