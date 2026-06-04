Four Missing Guwahati Schoolgirls Traced and Safely Rescued from Howrah Within 24 Hours

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Four minor schoolgirls who had gone missing from Guwahati were traced and safely recovered within 24 hours in a coordinated interstate operation, police said. According to officials, the girls had left their homes on June 1, 2026, and failed to return. A complaint was subsequently lodged at Basistha Police Station, following which police launched an intensive search operation. During the investigation, with assistance from West Bengal Police, all four girls were traced to Howrah in West Bengal. They were recovered safely and found to be in good health. Police said further inquiry is underway to determine the circumstances under which the girls left home and travelled outside the state.

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