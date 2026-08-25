Four people detained after minor girl assaulted in Guwahati

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Police detained four people, including two employees of a homestay, after a minor girl was allegedly sexually assaulted at an accommodation facility in Guwahati.

The Class 8 student from Kamrup district reportedly went missing from her locality on Sunday afternoon. Police later found her in the early hours of Monday near Shukleswar Ghat in the Panbazar area of Guwahati.

According to preliminary information, Parameswar Nath, a youth from Goalpara, allegedly lured the girl from Singimari and took her to Rangmon Grand Homestay in Guwahati. The girl was allegedly kept at the accommodation overnight before she was found abandoned near a roadside area at Shukleswar Ghat.

Police detained Hirkajyoti Das, Bishal Barua and Lakshyadhar Nath in connection with the case. Barua and Nath were reportedly employees of the homestay where the alleged incident took place.

Dadara Police took all four into custody for questioning as investigators examined the circumstances surrounding the incident and worked to establish the sequence of events.

Also Read: Assam: 2 arrested, 1 detained in minor girl rape and murder case in Hailakandi