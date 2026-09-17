Fourth Singapore-Based NRI Witness Testifies in Zubeen Garg Death Case

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Debojyoti Hazarika, a Singapore based Assamese and the fourth NRI witness in the Zubeen Garg case, appeared before the fast-track court on Wednesday and deposed in connection with the case.

Hazarika, who was among those present at the yacht party in Singapore on September 19 where Garg died, recorded his statement before the court. He will appear again on Thursday for further proceedings.

Earlier, three Singapore-based eyewitnesses Parikshit Sharma, Sushmita Goswami and Pratim Lahkar had appeared before the court and recorded their statements. They had also attended the yacht party where the singer died.

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