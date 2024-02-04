Fraud flees with money given as advance for jewellery in Guwahati

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: A fraudster from another state posing as a jeweller allegedly managed to loot lakhs of rupees from local citizens. The money was taken from multiple parties in advance for their jewellery orders before he closed the shop and managed to disappear with all the money. Complaints of fraud have been raised against Prabir Biswas, owner of Biswas Jewellers, for allegedly committing this act of fraud against the local people. According to sources, he originally belonged to Cooch Behar in West Bengal, and as many as 23 victims filed their complaints against the fraud at the Jalukbari Police Station. Guwahati Police has initiated an investigation into the matter, and officials questioned Ratan Biswas, the elder brother of the accused Prabir Biswas, regarding the matter. Meanwhile, the victims and even the elder brother have demanded the immediate arrest of the accused.